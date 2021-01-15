Xbox Game Pass Report Has Great News for Subscribers

✖

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate report has great news for subscribers on Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Android. In 2020, Microsoft made some big moves with Game Pass. Not only did it add new games more frequently, but it added some of the biggest games the industry has to offer, such as Red Dead Redemption 2. Meanwhile, it also added EA Play to the pricier version of the subscription service, and according to rumors, it's getting ready to add Ubisoft's subscription service, Uplay, to the mix as well. It's safe to assume, Microsoft will continue this improvement and expansion of the subscription service in 2021. And this is exactly what a new report suggests is the plan.

According to a new report that comes the way of Jez Corden, an editor over at Windows Central, Microsoft has been in talks with just about every major publisher about getting their games on Game Pass. And from the sounds of it, it wants to cut deals similar to the EA Play deal, which is to say, deals that don't just bring a few games over, but many over.

"Microsoft didn't just get EA Play and think, 'we're going to stop here.' They're all-in on trying to get all publishers to bring their games to Game Pass," said Corden during a recent episode of the Xbox Two podcast.

"It's not just Ubisoft either," continued Corden, referencing the aforementioned rumors, "I've heard they've been talking to basically every major publisher."

Of course, this isn't exactly shocking news. We suspected this was exactly what Microsoft was doing, however, this is the first report to relay this news, at least of the credible variety. That said, it's important to remember this is just a report. Nothing here is official, and just because Microsoft is talking a lot of publishers up, it doesn't mean this chatter will evolve into something substantial. Even if it doesn't though, it's still good news for subscribers that Microsoft is aggressively still trying to improve and expand the service.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Xbox One, and Android for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on Game Pass and all things Xbox -- including all of the latest on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S -- click here.