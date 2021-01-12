Xbox Series X Pulse Red Wireless Controller Is Up For Pre-Order

(Photo: Xbox)

The latest Xbox Wireless Controller was revealed yesterday with an eye-popping red, black, and white color scheme. It joins Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue which launched alongside the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in November. If you dig the look, you'll be happy to know that pre-orders are now live.

Indeed, you can pre-order the Pulse Red wireless controller for the Xbox Series X/S right here at Best Buy for $64.99 with free shipping slated for February 18th. The aforementioned Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue options are also available here at Best Buy for as low as $49.99 on sale. That said, keep in mind that the only thing that separates these controllers is the color. Microsoft notes:

"With a vivid, fiery-red topcase and crisp, white backcase, the new Pulse Red controller brings the same energy and equally striking color as the Shock Blue. Matte black triggers, bumpers, and hybrid D-pad reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs for greater control, while a textured dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to keep your grip locked in."

The new Pulse Red Xbox Wireless Controller works with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile devices. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find them in stock. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

