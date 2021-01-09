Halo Infinite Update Isn't the Update Xbox Fans Wanted

✖

A new Halo Infinite update isn't exactly the update Xbox fans wanted. Halo Infinite is set to release later this year via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. However, we haven't seen it since its calamitous unveiling this summer. Further, there's hardly been any meaningful updates either, which means when a worrying update comes along, it makes things even worse. The latest worrying update comes the way of Kolbe Payne, a campaign level and gameplay designer that has been with 343 Industries since 2019. Taking to Twitter, Payne revealed he's leaving the studio behind.

By itself, this update is hardly notable. Many developers bounce from studio to studio, especially if they are doing contract work, which Payne was doing. However, 343 Industries in particular has been bleeding talent, including quite a few individuals at the helm of the game's development. Things don't seem great over at 343 Industries, which is why every time someone departs the studio, fans of the industry take notice, especially those looking forward to Halo.

Payne doesn't say why he's leaving 343 Industries behind, but he does note he's heading to Gunfire Games, the developer behind Darksiders 3 and Remnant: From the Ashes.

It's time I updated this! Today is my last day on Halo Infinite. Excited for the future. 💚 pic.twitter.com/dGY7eoABzh — Kolbe Payne ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kolbepayne) January 7, 2021

Again, every big studio goes through turnover. In fact, many argue the industry has a substantial turnover problem. However, there doesn't appear to be many studios suffering more turnover in the past couple of years than 343 Industries. Whether this one, in particular, is indicative of a larger problem, who knows, but many have left behind the studio recently, including project and creative leads, and that's usually not a great sign about a game's development.

Halo Infinite is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC and is set to release sometime this holiday soon. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person sci-fi shooter, click here or check out some of the relevant links listed below: