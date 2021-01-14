Xbox Fans Share Their Most Anticipated Games For 2021

Xbox asked their fans what game they’re most excited for in 2021. As you would expect, people are beyond pumped for a number of Xbox Series X titles. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is returning after a long absence on digital storefronts. Hitman 3 fans are absolutely ready to complete some more missions. Yakuza has a bunch of titles for people to revisit, and the excellent Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Of course, the Halo fans have been waiting for Infinite since the moment it got announced. 2021 means that all those people are just one step closer to multiplayer heaven. The Medium is something special for horror movie fans. Seeing as how the genre hasn’t really had a ton of releases on console to ring in the new year, it’s definitely welcome. Check out some of the responses down below, there’s no shortage of games to play in the new generation.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer was very happy to hear that so many people were using gaming to help them pass the time in quarantine last year. “It's heartening to hear from so many people using gaming as a way to stay connected during these times. Play is a fundamental human need,” he said on Twitter. “Proud to be part of an industry that can offer escape and fun right now. Stay safe.”

Take the mic then tell us which game you’re most excited for this year 🎤 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 13, 2021

In an interview with The Verge’s Nilay Patel, the exec had some comments about the fans and how competitive the rivalry among the most hardcore admirers can be.

"To be honest, I love the industry I’m in," Spencer explained. "This is the job I love. My wife will tell me it’s the only job I’m qualified for, but this is definitely the job I love. But that tribalism in the industry, if there was anything that would ever drive me out of the industry, it’s actually that, what you’re talking about… [T]here is a core that just really hates the other consumer product. Man, that’s just so off-putting to me. Again, maybe that word is probably too light," Spencer continued. "To me, it’s one of the worst things about our industry.“

