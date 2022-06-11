Xbox One and Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Free Gift Cards

✖

Microsoft has surprised Xbox One, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Series X|S users with free Microsoft Store gift cards. Unfortunately, the free giveaway from Phil Spencer and co. seems to be random and perhaps quite limited as well. Last night, Xbox users began to report on Twitter, Reddit, and other parts of the Internet that they had received a free Microsoft Store gift card for $10 from Microsoft for doing absolutely nothing. If this sounds familiar, it's because Microsoft does this several times a year. Every time the giveaway is random and limited, and it seems these particular aspects of the practice have continued.

Some have theorized that an Xbox Live Gold membership is required, but if it is, it's not the only requirement as plenty of Xbox Live Gold subscribers have not received anything. What is likely required though is that you need to opt-in to receiving promotional emails from Xbox. This hasn't been confirmed, but it's how it works on other platforms, like PlayStation and Nintendo.

As always, we will keep you updated as more information comes in, but so far Microsoft hasn't said a peep about this promotion and we don't anticipate this changing. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, keep an eye out on the email attached to your Xbox account.

