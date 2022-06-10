New Xbox Report Has Bad News for Gears of War Fans

✖

A new report from a prominent Xbox insider is bad news for Gears of War fans. It's been almost three years since the last Gears of War game. And even longer since the glory days of the series. After Gears of War 3, The Coalition took over from Epic Games and has since released Gears of War 4 and Gears of War 5, two appreiable installments but two games that have failed to cultivate the same level of acclaim and popularity as the original trilogy. In other words, the series has been on a decline and there's still no word of Gears of War 6. What there has been word of -- albeit only rumors -- is a Gears of War Collection in the spirit of The Master Chief Collection. That said, according to the aforementioned insider, these rumors probably aren't true.

The report comes the way of Jez Corden, who says the collection "definitely won't be at the show" in reference to Xbox and Bethesda's E3-style showcase this Sunday. Adding to this Corden, claims the collection is "probably not real." He doesn't go into great detail about the matter, but this is a shot in the heart to many Gears of War fans as Corden is pretty reliable when it comes to Xbox.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Corden has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that we are talking about rumors of a rumor at this point. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox nor The Coalition nor anyone involved with either has commented on any of this scuttlebutt. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Gears of War and Xbox, click here.