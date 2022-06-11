Xbox and Bethesda Showcase Length Revealed

✖

Xbox has revealed how long its Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event will run for when it airs later this weekend. After a week of reveals, updates, and teases on the next year of major video game releases, fans are looking forward to one last big event. Although there's a chance Nintendo could slip in and host a Nintendo Direct later this month, Xbox is the last big player to have an event scheduled for Summer Game Fest. As of right now, we only have a few, very general ideas of what to expect from the event. Despite its unfortunate delay to 2023, it's expected Starfield will have its big gameplay reveal at the show alongside new looks at a bunch of other games. MachineGames teased it will have presence at the show as well, suggesting Wolfenstein 3 could finally be revealed, but nothing is certain.

Nonetheless, fans want to know how long the Xbox and Bethesda showcase will be. Length helps determine just how much these shows have to offer and it seems like Xbox has a tight, but respectably long show. Xbox's Aaron Greenberg revealed that the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase is currently clocking in at 95 minutes long, so there should be plenty of things to see at the showcase. Xbox is also planning an additional 90 minute showing where it will provide demos, interviews, and other additional information on the games presented at the showcase.

Also since folks are asking our showcase is running 95 minutes long. — Aaron Greenberg 🔜LA Xbox FanFest (@aarongreenberg) June 10, 2022

There likely won't be any earth shattering news at this secondary event, but for those who want to see more of the stuff they're planning on showing, it will be a good supplement. With that said, fans should have a lot to look forward to in the coming days. Although it remains to be seen just what will show up at the event, Xbox has a large slate of already announced games that we know next to nothing about from Fable to State of Decay 3.

