Square Enix Surprise Drops Pair of Popular JRPGs On Consoles

The speculation that began earlier today as to whether or not Square Enix would be releasing its two game franchise on consoles didn't have to circulate for long, as the developers have made the popular RPGs available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. While the original Octopath Traveler was available on Xbox One it was never available on PlayStation system, while Octopath Traveler 2 was available on PlayStation but not Xbox.

Starting today, the pair of games are now much more accessible across the board, as Octopath Traveler is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, while Octopath Traveler 2 has launched for Xbox Series X|S. As a bonus for Xbox players, both Octopath titles are available to download on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

In both Octopath titles, players are presented with eight key characters – they select one to step into the shoes of, the acting leader for the game, and then are able to meet and recruit the additional seven characters throughout their adventure. Square Enix has released the list of characters again to give prospective players a chance to get familiar with their options. You can check out the lists below:

Octopath Traveler

Olberic – A Warrior who once dedicated his life to the protection of his king and country. A bloody coup, and betrayal from his most trusted comrade, takes both away from him – and his life's meaning in the process.



Primrose – Once she was a noble, but now she's a Dancer for the drunk and desperate. She suffers these indignities for one reason: vengeance on the men who murdered her father.



Tressa – A Merchant and a shrewd negotiator with an eye for a bargain. Tressa has an instinct for valuable items – even if nobody else sees it. Her acquisition of a legendary merchant's journal sends her on a journey around the world.



Alfyn – A good-hearted but naïve Apothecary. As a young man, he was healed by a traveler and has since devoted his life to following the same path by helping those in need.



H'aanit – A Hunter and one of the last of her clan. When she's asked to deal with a monster terrorizing the local area, she discovers there's much more to the threat than meets the eye.



Therion – A Thief of exceptional ability. There are few places he can't get into and fewer items he can't pilfer. A seemingly impenetrable mansion is too big a challenge to resist – but Therion soon finds he's in over his head...



Cyrus – A Scholar with great intelligence... except when it comes to matters of the heart. When a misunderstanding results in his suspension, he resolves to solve the mystery of a missing book.



Ophilia – A well-meaning Cleric, who selflessly, and recklessly, takes her adoptive sister's place on a dangerous pilgrimage to the holy sites of the world.



Octopath Traveler 2