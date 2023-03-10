Xbox Game Pass Losing One of the Best Games Ever Made

Xbox Game Pass is losing one of the best games in its library and according to Wikipedia, one of the greatest games ever made. More specifically, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are running out of time to play Undertale as it's leaving the subscription in five days on March 15. Joining it are F1 2020, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, Young Souls, Kentrucy Route Zero, Paradise Killer, Zero Escape: The Nonary Games, and Goat Simulator. There are some other notable games here, but none more notable than Undertale.

For those that don't know: Undertale is an RPG made by one single individual developer, Toby Fox. Released in 2015, it's widely considered one of the greatest games of all time, evident by its 93 on Metacritic. And, of course, it won a few Game of the Year awards, despite releasing the same year as a couple of other all-time greats in the form of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Bloodborne.

"Welcome to Undertale. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out... or stay trapped forever," reads an official and brief pitch for the game. "

As long as Undertale is available via the Xbox Game Pass library it's available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, if you're a subscriber. This means that rather than pay $15 for it, you will save $3 and only have to pay $12 for it. Once the game leaves Xbox Game Pass, this deal will expire. As for whether it will ever be added back in the future. We don't know. It's possible, but not common for games to be added, leave, and then come back.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all other things Xbox -- including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors and leaks, plus deals -- click here.