Xbox One X Third Teaser Trailer Just Dropped – It Gets … Vein-ey

The previous teaser to drop to ramp up hype for the Xbox One X challenged players to “feel true power”, now the newest video wants players to feel the power in a way that gets a little vein-ey. Check out the third part in the series in the video below appropriately titled “Veins”:

Just like the previous installments to their advertising wiles, the above video gives closer sneak peeks at titles and their performance on the upcoming powerhouse of a console. While the predecessors focused on games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Assassin’s Creed: Origins, “Veins” puts the focus squarely on games such as Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky’s Tale, and weirdly enough: Minecraft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though intense, even that trailer was simply a teaser – the full TV spot is set to go live on October 22nd at 16:00 PT with the rest of the series. The closer we get to the November launch date, more and more details continue to surface regarding the “most powerful console on the market”. On part with a decent gaming PC, the Xbox One X has a continuously growing list of enhanced games and innovative technology to bring the Xbox’s focus back to gamers where it should be.

Earlier this month, Xbox fans got a unique look at just how much innovation went into the new system. The designer team went into detail of how many revamps the Xbox One X went through before they “got it right”. The level of restructuring and odd-ball tweaks makes the release of the newest platform infinitely more exciting. If interested, check out our coverage to dig in deep to see how impressive this console really is.

The Xbox One X is set to release in stores everywhere on November 7th, 2017.