Here’s How To Win A Custom Godzilla Xbox One X

Microsoft and Godzilla: King of the Monsters have teamed up for a new promotion that features the former releasing new, custom made Godzilla-themed Xbox One X consoles that look nothing like an Xbox One X, and are perhaps the craziest official consoles ever made. More specifically, Microsoft announced yesterday that’s giving away four custom Godzilla-themed Xbox One X consoles that require no purchase.

RT for a chance to be the King of Consoles with a custom Xbox One X and see #GodzillaMovie in theaters May 31! #GodzillaXboxSweepstakes NoPurchNec. Ends June 7. Rules: https://t.co/2mFrwIFxKW pic.twitter.com/jrB6khA3hi — Xbox (@Xbox) May 2, 2019

So, how do you win one of these bad boys? Well, you’ll need to login in to your “legally registered” Twitter account and then follow the official Xbox account @Xbox. Then re-tweet the above tweet, and include the hashtag #GodzillaXboxSweepstakes. That’s it. Once you do this, you’ll automatically be entered to win one of the four consoles.

The sweepstakes started yesterday and will run all the way until June 7, which is when presumably via another Tweet, Microsoft will announce the winners.

In order to win, you must be a legal resident of any Xbox Live supported region, and be over 14 years old or older. Minors must have a legal consent of a parent or legal guardian. Further, if you work for Microsoft, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Legendary Pictures, and each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, or advertising agencies, you can’t win. Family members of said people also can’t win.

As for the countries that can’t participate, Microsoft outlines Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria, and North Korea.

Anyway, as you would expect, the promotion has already garnered considerable attention.

Xbox always with the best custom consoles! — Hector Arizpe (@hectorarizpe) May 2, 2019

Been a Godzilla fan since I was little. Been collecting godzilla merch since then!! This is amazing!!! — Jacob Malecki (@Jacob21096) May 2, 2019

This is beautiful, this would be the centerpiece of my console setup. — Ridge Rated M (@RidgeDeadite) May 2, 2019

Those are some amazing looking Godzilla themed consoles — Daniel (@xC4RN4G3_K1NGx) May 2, 2019

