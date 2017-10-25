Xbox One X Gets Its First Unboxing Video, And A Comparison To PlayStation 4 Pro

While we still have to wait a couple of weeks before we can get our hands on an Xbox One X – you can pre-order one here, by the way, if you need it – Digital Foundry has gone ahead and posted the first unboxing video for Microsoft‘s powerful console. And while the unboxing doesn’t quite set the world on fire, it is fascinating to get a close look at the hardware we’ll be able to purchase next month.

Over at this link, director Richard Leadbetter and reporter Tom Morgan recently sat down to open up the box and see what was inside, and if you’ve purchased an Xbox One console before, its components will likely be very familiar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First we’ve got a look at the box itself, with an enticing design that doesn’t really hint too much at the system’s power. That’s to be expected, though, since Microsoft really wants the proof to get in the games.

Next up, we get a good look at the components, including a high-speed HDMI cable and the AC adapter, similar in design to the Xbox One S adapter. Even with the extra heat that the system is likely to generate, Microsoft has managed to keep its design sufficient, which suits us just fine.

Next up is the controller. Again, nothing fancy, as the plain black controller represents a similar design to the one that originally came with the Xbox One when it launched back in 2013. It doesn’t appear to have any extra bells and whistles, but should be ideal for gaming sessions.

Finally, there’s the system, and it’s sleekly designed, but not that big in size. In fact, its shape is similar to that of the Xbox One S, though it obviously packs extra power. For a few laughs, the team also compared it to the somewhat oversized PlayStation 4 Pro, noting its much smaller build.

So that’s really about it. While we’re likely to get some technical videos over the next few weeks showcasing the Xbox One X‘s power, for now, this unboxing will have to do. You can watch it above and see how it all goes down!

The Xbox One X releases on November 7th.