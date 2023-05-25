Xbox Names 12 PlayStation Showcase Games Also Coming to Xbox Consoles

The PlayStation Showcase that aired on Wednesday showed around an hour of games confirmed for PlayStation consoles, but as is the case with many of these sorts of events, quite a few of the games showcased yesterday are coming to other platforms, too. Xbox has made sure that people know this to be true with a list of confirmed Xbox games shared not long after the PlayStation Showcase ended. That list includes 12 different titles with many of them being some of the biggest reveals from the PlayStation Showcase barring the obvious exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which will only be on the PlayStation 5.

The tweet from the Xbox account shared on Wednesday said "What a good looking group" with 12 games highlighted in the accompanying graphic. In case there was any confusion, the same graphic also said that all of these are coming to Xbox, though the release plans for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S will of course differ depending on the game.

The full list of games includes Immortals of Aveum, Ghostrunner II, Marathon, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, Dragon's Dogma 2, Alan Wake 2, The Plunky Squire, Teardown, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Neva, Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, and The Talos Principle 2. Several of these games will come to other platforms like the PC and Nintendo Switch, too, but for now, we know for sure that these PlayStation Showcase games will come to the Xbox consoles.

It's typical for anyone that hosts these sorts of showcases -- be it PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo -- to only worry about confirming that the games shown will come to their respective platforms. After all, why would they advertise in their showcase that the games shown will be playable elsewhere, too? It does make it a bit confusing when trying to figure out what's an exclusive and what's not, though companies clarify things quickly afterwards and are typically sure to make it known when something is for sure an exclusive, so questions get answered soon after if not immediately during the show.