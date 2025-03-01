Nintendo Switch Games Price Increase Sends Warning to Nintendo Switch 2 Buyers

A new price increase to Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch Online sends a warning to Nintendo fans ahead of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. As every Nintendo fan knows, the Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price point have yet to be revealed. Based on rumors and industry analysis, the current expectation is the Nintendo Switch 2 could release as early as June and cost $400. That said, not only could Nintendo fans be forced to put up at least $400 to play the Nintendo Switch at launch, but they could also be facing the possibility of paying more for Nintendo Switch 2 games than they have been paying for Nintendo Switch games.

The price point from Nintendo during the Nintendo Switch generation has been $59.99, though it did break away from this strategy with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 2023, which it charged $69.99 for. The implications of a new change though suggest this $69.99 price point may be the standard during the Nintendo Switch 2 generation.

According to Centro Leaks, Nintendo has quietly increased the prices of all Nintendo Switch games in Latin America. In addition to this, the prices of Nintendo Switch Online have also been increased in the same region.

Providing an example, Centro Leaks notes that the price of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet went from R$299 to R$349 in Brazil. Meanwhile, in Mexico the game has gone from $1,199 to $1,399, from $58,990 to $69,990 in Chile, from S/229 to S/269 in Peru, and from $57,669 to $69,819 in Argentina.

Now, these could just be isolated price increases in Latin America to adjust for changing markets. However, it could also quite possibly be a signal of what is it come, likely alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, which is an increase in the price of games and an increase in the price of Nintendo Switch Online. Right now the latter costs $19.99 for a yearly subscription or $49.99 if you upgrade with the Expansion Pack.

If the Nintendo Switch goes down this route it would follow in the footsteps of its competitors — PlayStation and Xbox — both of which increased the prices of their games with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, respectively. That said, right now we do not have any official news of this happening, just the speculation above.

