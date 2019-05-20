Rumor: Next Xbox Will Be Revealed At E3 Followed By Full Unveiling Next Year

According to a new rumor from an alleged industry insider, the next-gen Xbox will be revealed next month at E3, but not fully revealed. This means there won’t be a physical look at the console itself, but there will be some information on its specs, features, and capabilities, such as its SSD and ray tracing support. Meanwhile, following the tease next month, a full reveal will come next year, which is when Sony will presumably also fully reveal the PlayStation 5.

As you may know, there’s been rumblings, rumors, and reports that Microsoft would pull back the curtain on its next-gen console this E3. And to be honest, I think everyone was suspecting it would show up to the show with the next Xbox. The real question always has been: how much will it show?

What will be interesting to see is whether or not any games are show off running on the system. If the system isn’t coming out until late 2020, probably not. What will also be interesting to see is whether or not the rumors and reports of multiple next-gen consoles are true. For those that don’t know: there have been rumors and reports suggesting the next-gen Xbox is actually multiple consoles: a pricier, more traditional gaming console and a cheaper, streaming only system.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While it seems like a given we will see the next Xbox at E3, who knows what we will see. Maybe we’ll get the full reveal. It’s unlikely, but surely on the table. With no Sony at E3 this year, this is Xbox’s opportunity to really make a splash. Next E3, Sony will presumably be back and there’s going to be less chance to grab headlines and mind-share. That said, you also don’t want to reveal too much too early and then not have anything as release draws closer.

