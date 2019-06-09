Microsoft Seemingly Confirms Xbox Scarlett Will Be Revealed Tomorrow

Microsoft has seemingly confirmed that the next Xbox, codenamed Xbox Scarlet, will be revealed tomorrow during its E3 2019 presser at 4 p.m. EST. Earlier today, the official Xbox account tweeted out an E3 teaser promising new game reveals, world premiers, surprises, and more. Interestingly, tucked away in the video is “B 0,” which means nothing by itself. However, Twitter users noticed that other Microsoft E3 teaser videos also had secret letters and numbers in them. The first video from two days ago has R 255. The second video from yesterday has G 36. And today’s video, the third, has B O. Together, this forms the RGB color code for “Scarlet.”

This hidden teaser was discovered by Twitter user C.B.K, and confirmed by Xbox, who gave the user a free month of Xbox Game pass for their detective work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In even MOREE news. Because of my discovery of the Scarlet easter egg on their E3 countdown. @Xbox sent me 1 free month of gamepass! Thank you very much. I appreciate it🙏🏽😁 @XboxP3 @aarongreenberg @BeastFireTimdog pic.twitter.com/kBw9H9HRJf — C.B.K (@Cr8Beyond) June 9, 2019

Of course, we already essentially knew that Microsoft would reveal the next Xbox tomorrow during its E3 presser, but this does mark the first time it’s confirmed its intentions to reveal its next-gen plans and ambitions.

As you may know, there’s been rumors floating around for awhile that Microsoft doesn’t have one, but two consoles, the other being codenamed Anaconda. In other words, we may not get just one console reveal tomorrow, but two. If the rumors are accurate, then the Anaconda will be a more traditional Xbox console, while the Scarlet will be a streaming only system that’s cheaper in price as a result.

We’re kicking off the #XboxE3 briefing tomorrow with:

🎮 New game reveals

🌎 World premieres

🎊 Surprises

🙌 And MORE! Join us: https://t.co/NT0TA5iU1P pic.twitter.com/jTqjziLGMU — Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 8, 2019

Whatever the case, Xbox’s E3 presser is poised to be the biggest of the show, and it seems Microsoft will have lots of games to reveal and consoles to talk.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Thanks, The Verge.