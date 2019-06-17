Microsoft Doesn’t Know What Xbox Scarlett’s Final Name Is Yet

For PlayStation, naming your next console is easy: you just count up one. For Xbox, it’s not as easy. So far there’s been the Xbox, Xbox 360, and the Xbox One. But what will the next Xbox, codenamed Scarlett, be called? Well, actually, the team over at Xbox isn’t sure what it’s being called. In fact, they haven’t even started the workshopping process for a final name.

“I honestly don’t know what the name is,” said Xbox boss Phil Spencer when asked by our sister site Giant Bomb about what the next-gen console could be called. “We don’t even have a list of names.”

According to Spencer, the team isn’t thinking about branding right now, it’s still finalizing what parts and features the console will have. Spencer does note that Scarlett is unlikely to be the final name, but for E3 2019, the team was simply worried about revealing the console and some of its specs and features.

As alluded to above, Xbox is in a precarious situation when it comes to console names because it opted to not go with the standard number format PlayStation has. As a result, sometimes it has good names, other times it had bad names that make marketing harder and more confusing for the consumer. The fact that Xbox is pushing more and more into software and services rather than hardware makes you wonder if they will simply call it the Xbox. It probably won’t, but at a certain point Xbox as a platform is going to be much bigger than Xbox as a console.

Xbox Scarlett is poised to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, Microsoft hasn’t said when we will learn more about Scarlett and we probably won’t hear its final name until next E3. As we wait for more on the system, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console and all things related to it to make sure you’re all caught up.

