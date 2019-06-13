Xbox Scarlett Is 4x More Powerful Than Xbox One X

How powerful is the Xbox Scarlett? We don’t know. According to a new rumor, it’s not as powerful as the PlayStation 5. But whether this is true or not, who knows. That said what we do know, straight from the mouth of Microsoft, is that Xbox Scarlett is 4x more powerful than the Xbox One X (from a pure processing perspective), the current most powerful console in the world. Of course, this is a pretty vague benchmark, but it’s an impressive one nonetheless.

As you will know, we don’t know much about the Xbox Scarlett’s capabilities. We know it’s capable of 8K and 120fps. We know it has a SSD and some AMD-powered innards. We also know there’s variable frame rate, next-gen ray tracing, and most importantly it will be backwards compatible with every previous Xbox console. Lastly, we know it’s releasing sometime holiday 2020. And that’s about all we know.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Xbox Scarlett is 4x more powerful than the Xbox One X, which is multiple times more powerful than the Xbox One. In other words, the jump from the basic Xbox One is even bigger.

Microsoft also recently confirmed that the next Xbox will have a disc drive, despite it really pushing the streaming future of gaming. The PS5 will as well, so if you’re a gamer who likes your physical copies of games, you’ll be happy to know that isn’t going anywhere next generation.

As for when we can expect to hear more about the Xbox Scarlett, who knows. Microsoft hasn’t said when it will talk about the console more, but, presumably, we’ll have to wait until next E3. Of course, some details here and there may trickle out, but the next meaty dialogue about the system, including a presentation of it running games and a hardware reveal, will likely be reserved for E3 2020.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for the next Xbox? Do you think Microsoft did a good job at revealing it this E3?