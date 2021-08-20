Xbox Reveals Elder Scrolls Xbox Series X Controller

✖

Xbox has revealed an all-new controller for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles that fans of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls franchise should absolutely love. While this controller is specifically associated with The Elder Scrolls Online, which is the popular MMO set in the iconic fantasy world, those who have played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion should recognize some of the iconography on it as well.

Unveiled to coincide with QuakeCon 2021, Bethesda and developer ZeniMax Online Media unveiled this new special edition Elder Scrolls Xbox controller. Notably, the controller is modeled after the Gates of Oblivion, which is the latest major update for The Elder Scrolls Online. The controller itself is decked out in red and contains a number of unique markings and symbols that tie back into the Oblivion gates themselves that have appeared in The Elder Scrolls online this year. It then comes perched on a golden holder so that you can opt to display it if you'd like.

We’re celebrating #QuakeCon with a #GatesOfOblivion controller giveaway! Follow our account, then reply & retweet this post to enter. Official Rules: https://t.co/BLxz7kbKFO pic.twitter.com/7rfs0iWOPv — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) August 19, 2021

The only downside about this Elder Scrolls Xbox controller is that it's not one you'll be able to go to your local retail store and pick up right off of the shelf. Instead, this is something that Bethesda and Xbox are giving away to merely two people in the form of a giveaway. This giveaway is being held through the official The Elder Scrolls Online Twitter account and simply requires that those who are looking to enter must follow the account and then reply and retweet the tweet attached above. On August 23, the winners of this controller will then be chosen and contacted accordingly.

So what do you think about this unique Elder Scrolls Xbox controller? Are you going to enter this giveaway for yourself? Or do you instead just wish that Xbox would mass-produce this controller for everyone? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.