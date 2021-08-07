Xbox Users Can Now Download New Free Games
Xbox users on Xbox One and Xbox Series X have new free games to download, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. If you're a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold, you can currently download two Xbox One games and one Xbox 360 game, for free. Unfortunately, there's no Xbox Series X game to sweeten the pot, but all three games are playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. That said, you need to act somewhat promptly in order to bag two of these three games.
As always, these freebies are a limited-time offer. Once downloaded, they are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If you don't, you will lose access to these games until you subscribe back up. In other words, they are more glorified rentals than proper free downloads. And you also have to download each game within a certain window. In the case of two of these games, they will only be free to download until the middle of the month, August 15. Meanwhile, the third and final game will be free to download until August 31, also known as the end of the month.
Below, you can check out a trailer of each freebie, read more about each freebie, and find finer information about platforms and availability.
Darksiders III
About: Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.
Platform: Xbox One (free until August 31)prevnext
Lost Planet 3
About: The extreme and unpredictable conditions that characterized the Lost Planet series return, harsher than ever before. Lost Planet 3 reveals new truths about the foreboding planet and the colonial history of E.D.N. III.
Platform: Xbox 360 (free until August 15)prevnext
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break0comments
About: Competitive tower defense meets arcade action and gets rolled up with ACE Team's quirky, Monty Python-esque humor into one giant, creative game for the ages. This time around, you can even make your own levels!
Platform: Xbox One (free until August 15)prev