Xbox Users Can Now Download New Free Games

Xbox users on Xbox One and Xbox Series X have new free games to download, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. If you're a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold, you can currently download two Xbox One games and one Xbox 360 game, for free. Unfortunately, there's no Xbox Series X game to sweeten the pot, but all three games are playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. That said, you need to act somewhat promptly in order to bag two of these three games.

As always, these freebies are a limited-time offer. Once downloaded, they are yours to keep and play as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If you don't, you will lose access to these games until you subscribe back up. In other words, they are more glorified rentals than proper free downloads. And you also have to download each game within a certain window. In the case of two of these games, they will only be free to download until the middle of the month, August 15. Meanwhile, the third and final game will be free to download until August 31, also known as the end of the month.

Below, you can check out a trailer of each freebie, read more about each freebie, and find finer information about platforms and availability.