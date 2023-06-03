Xbox Insider Teases Two Unannounced Games That Will Leave You Speechless

A well-known Xbox leaker has teased not one, but two unannounced games that will supposedly be revealed at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase event and leave Xbox fans "speechless." 2023's big Xbox event is scheduled to go down on June 11, only a few weeks after this year's major PlayStation event. And according to an Xbox leaker that goes by the name "eXtas1s" on Twitter, the Xbox event is packing some serious heat.

Using Twitter, the leaker has teased Xbox fans that there will be two game, in particular, that will leave Xbox fans "speechless." Whether or not these games are Xbox exclusives, we don't know, as this isn't specified. And what the games are we also don't know. They are apparently a big deal, but that's the extent of the tease.

"The news of the event never ceases to amaze me! I am receiving information that is going to leave everyone with their mouths open... It is that if I say it, it will leave them with their jaws on the ground," reads the tease. "Two unexpected games are on the way and they are going to be absolutely amazing. I can only tell you, prepare to be speechless."

It's worth noting this tease comes through translation, specifically Google Translation, as it's in Spanish. As you may know, sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation, though this usually isn't the case when translating from Spanish to English. On top of this though, the information should be taken with a grain of salt in general. This tease is pretty vague and an easy one to make at that so it's possible it's a shot in the dark with night vision goggles on.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the upcoming Xbox event and what do you think these games could be?