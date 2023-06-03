Xbox Leaker Claims Major Series X Exclusive Has Been Delayed

According to one Xbox leaker, a major Xbox Series X exclusive has been internally delayed. The game in question has gone dark since its initial reveal in 2021 almost two years ago. To be fair, when Avalanche Studios -- the team behind the popular Just Cause series -- announced Contraband alongside Xbox, there was no word of a release date or even a release window. That said, many Xbox fans figured they would get a meaningful follow-up by now, but that hasn't happened and it doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon.

According to a new rumor, the self-described "co-op smuggler's paradise" has been internally delayed. More specifically, it's been "delayed internally for another year compared to initial planning at least." It's not clear if this also means a second trailer has also been delayed, but that is presumably what it means.

As for this information, it comes the way of YouTuber Colteastwood. While a prominent member of the Xbox community, the YouTuber doesn't have a very established record when it comes to rumors and leaks, so be sure to take this information with a grain of salt.

As for the implicated parties, none have addressed this rumor in any capacity. Thankfully, Xbox fans should get clarity on this rumor soon because if the game doesn't show up at the Xbox event this month it likely is an indicator that it's been kicked even further down the road, as it's unlikely the plan was to announce the game and then not resurface for two to three years. That said, this is just speculation based on the usual lengths between game announcements and second trailers.

