Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Free Dragon Age: The Veilguard Download

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One users have been surprised with a free download featuring Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The new RPG from BioWare released last week on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and it has divided opinion. While the game has earned decent reviews with critics, it has been on the receiving end of some terrible user reviews.

Those interested in buying the new Dragon Age RPG on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S will need to fork over $69.99 for the BioWare game or wait until it is discounted, which it likely will be during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and then Christmas. Right now though, it is the full $69.99.

Unfortunately, the game is not available via Xbox Game Pass, though this will change in the future when it comes to EA Play, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a result. What is available for Dragon Age fans on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One though are two new free dynamic backgrounds to use on the dashboard/home screen.

As always, these dynamic backgrounds are free to download and permanent additions, or at least every single one that has been added so far has remained available. Meanwhile, like previous ones, the dynamic element of these dynamic backgrounds is minimal. And also like previous ones, there isn’t any special music or sounds that come with the backgrounds like there is sometimes on other consoles, such as the PS4. That said, even the PS5 doesn’t have backgrounds to the level of the PS4, so it is not just the Xbox Series consoles lacking in this department.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has two new Dynamic Themes available for Xbox Series X|S



What theme are you currently using? 💚🎮 pic.twitter.com/jgotkw0nWf — GPN Game Pass News (@GPNGamingNews) November 1, 2024

As you can see, one of the two themes features a dragon in the game while the other one of the game’s various locales you visit, Minrathous. If either of these shots look familiar it is because they are both official screenshots released by BioWare and EA during the pre-release marketing period for the game.

