5 Best Gaming Ninjas of All Time

Ninjas are warriors trained in stealth, assassination, and other martial arts to take out enemies and leave without a trace. In games, ninjas are a time-honored archetype, representing stylish characters whose ninjutsu leads to flashy combat and extra cool gameplay. From disappearing in a puff of smoke, throwing shurikens from afar, or using blades and fists to fight wave after wave of enemies, the best ninjas are ones that give players excellent power fantasies as a skillful warrior with historic influences.

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The ninja is not to be confused with the shinobi, the female warriors of similar fighting styles who tend to beguile their foes alongside excellent stealth skills. Ninjas come in all shapes in sizes, but a few consistencies stand out, such as their lightly wrapped clothing that covers their mouth. Much like wrestlers or boxers in different games, ninjas in various titles have gameplay tied to emulating what they are known for in popular media, no matter what genre they are featured in.

5. Rikimaru/Ayame (Tenchu: Stealth Assassins)

In many ways, Rikimaru and Ayame from the Tenchu series are the most “traditional” ninjas on this list, embodying the most straightforward imaginings of the archetype. However, this doesn’t take away from how incredible each ninja was, with their gameplay in the original Tenchu: Stealth Assassins solidifying them as a blueprint for others to follow. This game rewarded players for remaining undetected, with any enemy capable of being killed in a single strike if they were attacked stealthily, regardless of strength.

Rikimaru and Ayame are special for how their playstyles slightly differ from one another too. The freedom of weapons in 3D environments of Tenchu was combined with subtle differences between both characters. For example, Ayame was quicker, with higher jumps for getting out of an enemy’s line of sight faster. On the other hand, Rikimaru could hold his own in a fight, sporting higher health and stronger damage with his weapons. These nuanced takes on two ninjas helped the Tenchu series stand out, inspiring multiple sequels that cement these characters’ legacies.

4. Scorpion/Sub-Zero (Mortal Kombat)

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Another pair of ninjas who can’t be separated is Sub-Zero and Scorpion from the Mortal Kombat series. Fighting games have plenty of ninja characters, from Taki in Soul Calibur, Raven in Tekken, or Chipp Zanuff in the Guilty Gear series. However, these two have been the most persistent fighting game characters out there, easily transcending game status to the point where they are recognized figures from audiences who don’t even engage with gaming as a whole. The yellow-clad hellfire of Scorpion perfectly contrasts with the frozen cryomancy of Sub-Zero, creating a rivalry that is still revered today.

Part of Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s infamy comes from the sheer violence they enact. From Scorpion’s removal of his mask to reveal a skull that breathes fire to Sub-Zero ripping out people’s spines, these characters are remembered for their ferocity. The abilities of these characters are also iconic, containing supernatural properties that most ninjas don’t have. The hellfire and rope dart of Scorpion juxtaposes Sub-Zero’s freezing ice ball for two ninjas whose clashes of fire and ice have become legendary over time.

3. Strider Hiryu (Strider/Marvel vs Capcom)

Courtesy of Capcom

Strider was an 1989 arcade game from Capcom, one of their oldest titles ever made before Street Fighter 2 or other success. The main character, Strider Hiryu, is not as “traditional” as other gaming ninjas, with brighter violet clothes and a massive red scarf that has since become a stand-out feature of other figures who follow the same archetype. Strider is someone who has also been a playable fighter in multiple Marvel vs Capcom fighting games, where his role as a ninja has shined even further.

Strider is a ninja all about fast, acrobatic movements in everything he does. He has the standard ninja arsenal, but with everything dialed up to 11 for maximum flair and flashy displays. In the original Strider and Marvel vs Capcom, Strider Hiryu can summon robotic allies or summon advanced tech disks, building a folklore adjacent character in an era of sci-fi aesthetics. This has always been a huge draw of Strider, whose techniques are evolved from the typical ninja, but still showing off almost inhuman levels of speed and skill that make him a blast to play in any game.

2. Wolf (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice)

Wolf is unlike other FromSoftware protagonists, with defined characteristics rather than a blank slate for players to adopt as they do in Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring. The ninja aspect of Wolf is seen through how he moves silently between areas, light on his feet and extremely mobile using the grappling hook in his prosthetic arm. Yet, as Wolf engages in fights, it’s his adaptability and trickery that make him stand out as a prolific warrior of his craft.

Depending on your combat ability, Wolf’s strengths don’t come from simply dealing multiple strikes, but by exploiting the weaknesses of his enemies. Much like how a ninja waits for the perfect moment to strike, Wolf parries attacks to wear down an enemy’s guard until it breaks entirely. Stealth kills, stepping on an opponent’s blade, and a variety of other tricks show Wolf’s “dirty” playstyle, showing how a ninja’s purpose is to win fights rather than display any sort of honor.

1. Ryu Hayabusa (Ninja Gaiden/Dead or Alive)

Whenever a ninja is brought up in gaming, they are usually some sort of copy of Ryu Hayabusa. This character, in some ways, set up the idea of a ninja in modern day or sci-fi settings, existing in the Ninja Gaiden series as a master of combat. Also featured in the Dead or Alive series, Ryu Hayabusa is known for hack-and-slash action that is meant to decimate enemies with every tactic you can think of, from stealthy surprises to a mastery of weapons to cut foes down.

Ryu Hayabusa established the black garb, covered face, and flowing scarf that would become the quintessential hallmarks of a ninja within games. Violent battles from old school side-scrolling to 3D fighting have seen Ryu show up time and time again, using signature techniques that other ninjas have mimicked over the years. From his classic Izuna Drop to multiple slashes and stabs, Ryu’s effortless combination of ninjutsu and martial arts has crafted a long-lasting blueprint.

Games tend to feature plenty of action-oriented characters, but there’s always something special being able to play as someone as competent and lethal as Ryu Hayabusa in any title. This is likely what makes ninjas appealing, as their unique disciplines of stealth and combat create powerful characters who are always fun to embody.

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