Pokemon Pokopia Gets First Update Since Release, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

The first update for Pokemon Pokopia since the game’s launch earlier this month has now been released on Nintendo Switch 2. This past week, developers Game Freak and Omega Force shared that a new patch for Pokopia was in the works and would release shortly to address issues that players had come across in the game. While a specific launch date for this patch wasn’t announced, Pokopia players didn’t have to wait long as this update is now available to download.

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As a whole, Pokemon Pokopia update version 1.0.2 isn’t a very extensive one. The patch primarily resolves certain errors that players were having with various requests in the game. In addition, some smaller tweaks to specific Pokemon or in-game locations were also fixed.

Moving forward, there will undoubtedly be more Pokopia updates that continue to improve the game further. What’s not known, however, is whether or not any DLC or other major content drops will be coming to Pokopia. Given how massive the game has been so far, it seems likely that Nintendo would want to support it further, but these plans haven’t been officially announced just yet.

In the interim, to get a look at everything that has been done to Pokopia in this inaugural update, you can check out the full patch notes below courtesy of Nintendo.

We have implemented improvements to address the following issues:

During the request “Rock Smash your way to treasure!” in Withered Wasteland, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Hitmonchan, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.

During the request “To Snorlax!” in Bleak Beach, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Snorlax, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.

Additionally, the following issues have been fixed: