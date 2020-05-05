Xbox Series X Gameplay Event Will Include New Trailers and More Smart Delivery Games

✖

A new episode of Inside Xbox is happening this week on May 7th, and with this episode, we’ll get a first look at gameplay from different games planned for the Xbox Series X. Only one game has been confirmed so far with Microsoft and Ubisoft planning to showcase Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new Assassin’s Creed game which was just revealed last week, but Microsoft says to expect more gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from third-party games across a variety of publishers. We’ll also be seeing more confirmed Smart Delivery games which will show which games players will get a free upgrade for if they purchase an Xbox Series X after owning a game on the Xbox One.

Microsoft’s latest on the Xbox Series X gameplay event confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be a part of the Inside Xbox episode. Developers working on the games showcased during the event will also be present to talk about how they’re using the Xbox Series X to their advantage.

This information will be part of a new initiative called “Xbox 20/20,” a series of monthly updates on Xbox and its various projects like the next-gen console, the future of Xbox Game Pass, and upcoming games planned for the Xbox Series X.

“For the Xbox 20/20 May update, we will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry, including Ubisoft’s recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and hear from game creators about what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X,” Microsoft’s update on the matter said.

Some of the only games confirmed to be utilizing the Smart Delivery feature so far are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077. When these games and others are showcased at the event, they’ll be ones that utilize the power of the Xbox Series X and its various enhancements.

“We’ll be confirming games that utilize our new Smart Delivery feature, which ensures that you always play the best version of the games you own for your console, across generations,” Microsoft said. “And all the games you’ll see will be Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more.”

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gameplay event begins on May 7th at 8 a.m. PDT and can be watched through Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Twitter, and Facebook.

