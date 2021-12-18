Highly-Anticipated Xbox Series X Exclusive Reportedly Very Far Away

One of the most highly-anticipated Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console exclusive games is reportedly very far away from releasing. There are many big upcoming Xbox games, including Fable 4, Perfect Dark Reboot, Hellblade II, Avowed, The Elder Scrolls 6, and Starfield. There are also unannounced games Xbox fans are looking forward to, like the next installment in Gears of War. That said, it sounds like Gears of War 6 has been put on the back burner in order for The Coalition to develop a new IP, which would be its first non-Gears of War game since taking the reigns of the series from Epic Games.

Per the new report, this new IP is releasing sometime in 2023. This means that Gears of War 6 won’t be releasing until 2025 at the earliest, with a 2026 release on the table as well. The report comes the way of Xbox leaker Rand al Thor 19, who claims to have heard as much from Xbox insider and leaker, Jez Corden, during a recent episode of the XNC Podcast.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. Whether any of this is true, we don’t know. That said, even if it’s all completely accurate, it’s also subject to change. And of course, the problem with rumors about far away release windows is they have very little accountability, which means they are usually fake. However, the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past.

Since taking over the reigns from Epic Games, The Coalition has struggled to capture the heights of the original trilogy, much like 343 Industries has struggled with Halo since taking over from Bungie. That said, according to many, Gears of War 5 was a step in the right direction following Gears of War 4. In fact, ComicBook’s reviewer had nothing but positives to say about it:

“Gears 5 is incredible from start to finish, and, playing on PC, it is easily one of the best ports to the platform,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “Despite the few hiccups with servers, I was able to play entirely on Ultra settings without issue, and that’s on hardware that isn’t exactly the latest and greatest. The visuals are beautiful, gameplay is fun and gory, the campaign is heartfelt with incredible performances from the cast, and it is just a wonderful experience from start to finish and beyond. This is a title fans of the series will not want to miss, and it is a shining example of how The Coalition has put their mark on the franchise.”