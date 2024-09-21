New Xbox Series X Free Download Is One of Its Best Yet

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S free download is one of the best yet. In addition to a not one, not two, but ten free Xbox games available to download weekend, those on the latest Xbox consoles -- as well as Xbox One -- have a new freebie. Unlike the free game downloads though, this offer is not on a timer or going to expire by the end of the weekend. Rather, it is a permanent offer, however, it is not as quite as exciting as a free game.

The new freebie is specifically a new dynamic background for use on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And the design of the new free background is much better than the the majority of previous free backgrounds, if you like sci-fi at least. The new dynamic background is for Everspace 2, but you don't need to be a fan of the game to enjoy this new dynamic theme as your background. There is nothing about it that screams Everspace 2, but rather it just looks like a more generic space background, something the console doesn't have beyond the Dead Space Remake background.

As noted, this seems to be a permanent offer. There is nothing explicitly saying this, but so far every free dynamic background released for Xbox consoles has remained perpetually free. Over enough time, this could change, but it hasn't so far and there have been some themes around for a handful of years now suggesting this won't change.

Launch into space every time you turn on your console!



The new #EVERSPACE2 dynamic background for your Xbox Series X|S is available to download right now!

Find out how to find and install here: https://t.co/1H2QmTTu90#Xbox #GamePass #XSX #ConsoleGaming #spacegame #Freebee pic.twitter.com/JSnwDRAGFC — EVERSPACE 2 (@everspace_game) September 16, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the game this dynamic background is based on, Everspace 2 is an action-RPG from Rockfish Games that serves as the sequel to 2017's Everspace. It debuted back on April 6, 2023 a a PC exclusives before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in August of the same year. While its theme is free, those interested in checking out the game it is based on will need to fork over $49.99 or subscribe toe Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. How long it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we don't know.

