Xbox Series X Users Have 24 Hours to Play 3 Games for Free

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have a limited time to play not one, not two, but three games for free. And in this case, a limited time is an ultra limited time because it means Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users only have free access to the games until October 27 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

The first of these three games is Under Waves. With this one, the whole game is not playable for free, but only two hours of the game, which takes about eight hours to complete. To this end, if Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can see up to 25 percent of the game if they move quickly.

Under the Waves released back on August 29, 2023 via developer Parallel Studio and publisher Quantic Dream. While the latter is known for its PlayStation hits, Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, the former debuted with the project. Since then, it has released EEQO and Dark Days, both of which have proven largely middling and irrelevant.

The other two free games need far less introduction because both are well known entities. In addition to Under the Waves, MLB The Show 24 is free to check out until October 27 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Unlike Under the Waves though, there is a no timer. It can be, hypothetically, played every second between now and the deadline.

The third free game to check out is Fallout 76, which also doesn’t have a timer. More than this, it is actually free to check out a bit longer or, more specifically, until October 29.

For those who somehow who don’t know either of these other games, Fallout 76 debuted back in 2018 via Bethesda Game Studios as both a prequel and spin off to the series. At release, it was received very poorly, but over time Bethesda has improved and supported the game to earn back the goodwill of Fallout fans. Meanwhile, MLB The Show 24 is the latest installment in the annualized MLB The Show series from Sony San Diego. It released earlier in the year to the usual positive reception each installment receives.

Below, you can read more about each free Xbox Series X game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Under the Waves

About: “Under The Waves is a narrative-driven adventure game about the engulfing power of grief. Set in the depths of the North Sea in a techno-futuristic 1970s, professional diver Stan is struggling to overcome a life-changing loss and embrace a new future. The isolation of the deep sea is a fitting manifestation of his state of mind, and as Stan retreads further into his self-imposed solitude, he starts to experience strange events far beneath the waves. He will eventually have to make a difficult choice…”

Fallout 76

About: “Expand southward to Skyline Valley – a brand-new region of Appalachia. Investigate the cause of the electric storm circling overhead and unveil the mystery around Vault 63 and its dwellers, including a shocking new Ghoul type – The Lost.”

MLB The Show 24

About: “Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24. Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show.”