Xbox Series X Reveals Full Specs

Microsoft has confirmed the specs for its upcoming Xbox Series X system, giving gamers a look at the most powerful Xbox yet. While we already knew just how powerful the next generation console would be, Microsoft cracked open its Xbox Series X, breaking down some of the platform’s incredibly powerful hardware. The Xbox Series X will have 12 teraflops of power that will enable it the system for true 4K gaming, and video with up to 120 FPS. The console will also have 1 TB of custom SSD, and will be ready for 8K gaming when developers eventually make games that make use of the ultra-high resolution.

In order to make all of this powerful processing and visual work, the Xbox Series X will come loaded with some of the most sophisticated software we’ve seen in a console. The console uses a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores, a custom AMD, RNDA 2 GPU, and will include 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 1 TB NVME SSD storage drive. Gamers can also expand storage through 1 TB expansion cards. The changes to the Xbox Series X’s memory allows for a new “Quick Resume” feature that allows players to cycle between saved games.

So what does this all mean for the average gamer? Well, the Xbox Series X should have significantly lower load times than the Xbox One X and games should have an overall performance of 4K 60 fps, which means fantastic visuals. Even older games will perform better on the Xbox Series X, allowing for better visuals, lower lag, and a better overall game experience. The console’s new DirectX Raytracing will also allow for more realistic light and sound in games. Shadows will soften or harden depending on your distance from objects and there are added effects from light passing through transparent objects. Xbox showed several examples of this on their blog, and the difference is truly impressive.

You can read up on the full details of the Xbox Series X on Xbox’s blog. The Xbox Series X will be released this holiday season.