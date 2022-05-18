Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Major Exclusive Stealth Release

✖

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a console exclusive stealth release. The Xbox One never had the edge on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in terms of exclusive and console exclusive games, and still doesn't with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but it's making progress. The Xbox Series consoles have already had the likes of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with games like Starfield, Redfall, Fable, Perfect Dark, The Elder Scrolls 6, Hellblade 2, Avowed, and more on the horizon. The latest exclusive has caught Xbox users by surprise though as its release has come out of nowhere.

The new and major stealth release comes courtesy of Bohemia Interactive, who surprised Arma fans with the stealth release of Arma Reforger on PC and Xbox One today. An open-world multiplayer first-person shooter set in the Cold War, the game is being pitched as a sort of appetizer for Arma 4, which was announced today alongside the stealth release.

The game is technically in Early Access on both Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam), but costs $30. For $30, players get a taste of the new engine Arma 4 is being built on and get to experience a meaty and standalone game that will ultimately be used to gather feedback to improve Arma 4.

"Powered by the new Enfusion engine, Arma Reforger lets you fight for supremacy over 51 km2 of incredible island terrain in an authentic Cold War setting, or create unique scenarios in real-time with the Game Master curation mode," reads an official blurb about the game. "Return to Everon, the war-driven microstate from the hit game that started it all, Arma: Cold War Assault. Arma Reforger is the first step towards Arma 4 and a versatile, creative, fully-moddable platform for the future, offering a glimpse of things to come.

