Arma 4 Announced; Expected to Come to Xbox and PlayStation

Arma 4 has been officially announced, nearly a decade after the release of the last game. The Arma series has taken on a massive following on PC thanks to its incredibly realistic gameplay. Although there are lots of immersive military shooters and some solid military sims, Arma takes things to another level with really deep, rich gameplay and military scenarios. On top of being a good game at its core, Arma has taken on an incredible modding community that spawned RP servers, authentic recreations of other IP like Star Wars, and much more. Needless to say, it has created a strong following due to offering itself as a platform for immersion and creativity.

The series will be continuing as Bohemia Inteactive, the developer for the Arma series, has confirmed Arma 4 is in active development. No release date or any other truly concrete details were provided, but a taste will be offered through another game, Arma Reforger, which is out today on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Some leaks have indicated that all future entries, including Arma 4, will come to both Xbox and PlayStation platforms. At the moment, it seems as through Reforger is a timed Xbox exclusive, but the developer has not officially confirmed whether it will come to PlayStation. Reforger will also serve as the foundation for Arma 4, allowing the developer to workshop some of its ideas and allow feedback from fans.

As of right now, it seems like it will be a while before Arma 4 gets any big news, let alone a release date, but it's exciting to know it's coming. Given the amazing success Arma 3 has had, Bohemia has a lot of resources it can likely invest in the next game. It's also amazing to hear the series is coming to consoles, something that was thought to be impossible due to the amount of controls that are featured in the game on PC. Only time will tell if it works out, but it should be an interesting experiment.

