Xbox Game Pass New Games Include One of Xbox 360's Most Popular Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have five new games, including some very notable games at that, including one of the Xbox 360's most popular games. Unfortunately, this Xbox 360 game is limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it's an EA Play game. The other four games aren't burdened with this limitation though, and each is notable in its own right.

One of these five games is Her Story, a game with a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of 2015's highest-rated games. Another new game is Jurassic World Evolution 2, a 2021 game and a popular title in the management sim space. Then there's Umurangi Generation, which just came to Xbox consoles this week, and Little Witch in the Woods, a game that's not even out yet. Rounding out the lineup is the aforementioned Xbox 360 game, Skate, or more specifically the Cloud version of the game.

How long are any of these games available via Xbox Game Pass? Good question. Like always, Microsoft doesn't disclose this information. That said, and also like always, subscribers can now buy any of these games with a 20 percent discount, which remains active until said game is removed from the subscription service.

you available today? because these games are pic.twitter.com/nVpZ1dhn0O — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 17, 2022

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent Xbox headlines right below:

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think of these new Xbox Game Pass games?