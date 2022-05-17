Fable Job Listing Causes Worry Among Xbox Fans

✖

A new job listing for the new Fable game has caused some worry among Xbox fans, but thankfully it seems the concern is unfounded. After rumors first began of a new Fable project from Playground Games -- the studio behind Forza Horizon -- back in 2018, the project was officially announced in 2020 alongside a disclaimer that the game was in the very early stages of development. Two years later, we've heard nothing about the project, which has some fans worried. Amplifying this was a new job listing making the rounds.

A new job listing out of Playground Games for the position of Senior Rendering Engineer mentions that the game is still in the early stages of development. If this was true, then it would be a bad sign, as it would point to a game having development issues. Why? Because to be in the early stages of development for a couple to several years is not good. It shouldn't take this long. Naturally, the job listing and the bad news it brings has been making the rounds, causing plenty of worry among Xbox fans in the process. That said, comparing the job listing to job listings from the past show it has the same exact wording. In other words, it seems to be just a copy and paste job of an old listing, which means that while the listing new, all of the information it holds isn't, at least not necessarily.

"Playground Games is looking for an experienced Senior Rendering specialist to join the Fable team, working on our brand new open-world action / RPG title," reads the job listing. "You will join the team and project at an early stage, giving you the rare opportunity to shape the technology used to build a large-scale AAA title."

Now, it's possible this job description was copy and pasted over because it's still applicable, but unless the game is having serious development issues, this is unlikely. Very unlikely, in fact.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this job listing and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.