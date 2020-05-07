Xbox Series X Game Reveals Teased Ahead of Xbox 20/20

✖

Microsoft hasn’t revealed its full slate of games planned for the Xbox Series X gameplay event with essentially all but one of those titles remaining a surprise until they’re revealed, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer has at least given an idea of what types of games to expect. The head of Microsoft’s Xbox team recently took to Twitter to tease a few of the projects that’ll be shown during the first Xbox 20/20 event including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the only game that’s for sure going to be there. Other games come from studios big and small, and while many of them will have their first time on an Xbox stage – or perhaps any stage – we can expect at least one game to make an appearance that’s already been showcased by Xbox before.

Spencer tweeted about Xbox 20/20 and looked ahead to some of the reveals planned for the event. He started by saying that “all games have never been seen in an Xbox show before” before refining that to say that was true with the exception of Assassin’s Creed “and maybe one other game.”

Excited for the kickstart of Xbox 20/20 tomorrow with Inside Xbox. Especially love that all games have never been seen in an Xbox show before. New games for a new generation, studios large and small. Lots more thru the summer #Xbox2020 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 6, 2020

OK, ok, yes AC has been on our stage before but not this one! And maybe one other game has been on our stage before but a lot of new games showing up which I find cool. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 6, 2020

It wasn’t said what that one other game would be, but people have already started making assumptions ahead of the event to try and figure out what the mystery game might be. Both Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 have been two potential candidates suggested often, though putting too much thought into seeing those there without knowing for sure what’s happening is an easy way to get let down if the expectations don’t play out accordingly.

Regardless of what that one game is, there will be plenty others that can’t even be guessed since they’re new to the Xbox stage. The safest and surest bet of all is that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be there since both Microsoft and Ubisoft have confirmed its appearance.

It’s also been confirmed that there won’t be any first-party games at the event, so don’t expect Halo Infinite or a similar title from an Xbox Game Studios team on Thursday. Those games are set to be showcased later in the summer during a separate event under the Xbox 20/20 umbrella.

