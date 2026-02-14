One of 2026’s Biggest Games Confirmed to Be Skipping Xbox Series X

One of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2026 has confirmed that it will be skipping Xbox Series X, at least at launch. The door has not been completely shut on an Xbox Series X version happening after launch, but for release, the 2026 game will only be available on PC and PS5, giving Sony and its console another console exclusive. As you would expect, Xbox fans are supremely disappointed that they are set to miss out on another major third-party game, a growing trend for the Xbox Series X.

Over the past few years, Konami has managed to rebirth a dormant series many thought may never get back to the highs it achieved in the early 2000s, primarily via the PS2. This series is Silent Hill, which returned to the forefront of the industry with 2024’s remake of Silent Hill 2 from Bloober Team and then continued the momentum, with 2025’s Silent Hill f. Both of these games rank among some of the best horror games of the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation, which is part of why there is substantial anticipation for Silent Hill Townfall.

Xbox Fans Left “Disappointed”

Recently, Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and Screen Burn Interactive locked in Silent Hill Townfall for a 2026 release. There is no release date, but it is now confirmed for this year. In the process, it has been confirmed that there will be no Xbox Series X version at launch.

Unsurprisingly, one of the top posts on the Xbox Reddit page right now, since the announcement, is a post expressing disappointment that the horror game is skipping the Xbox Series X, calling the exclusion “ridiculous.” The popularity of the post suggests this is the feeling of many Xbox fans, while some of the comments more explicitly echo the sentiment.

“We all bought the wrong console, gang,” reads one of the comments. Another comment adds: “Xbox is a smaller base. More and more studios will likely have this happen, unfortunately.”

Other comments point out that this is presumably the result of Sony moneyhatting, which is to say, paying Konami to make this a timed exclusive. Sony does have a reputation for doing this, and has done this in the past, but there is no proof that this is in play here.

