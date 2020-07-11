Xbox Insider Shares Bad News About Upcoming Xbox Series X Event

✖

An industry insider has shared some bad news about Xbox's upcoming Xbox Series X games event scheduled to go down on July 23. According to Microsoft, the July event will serve as an opportunity for it and its studios to show off their first-party lineup. This will include our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay, and possibly our first look at rumored games like Fable 4 and Perfect Dark Reboot. There's going to be a lot of games at the show, and it looks like this is all there will be.

According to Venture Beat, and contrary to the speculation of most Xbox fans, we won't be getting an Xbox Series X release date or a price point during the event. According to the report, Microsoft is "unlikely" to share these details during the event. Rather, it will likely save this information for when it reveals the rumored Xbox Series S (Lockhart) in August.

And this makes sense. There's no point in revealing the Xbox Series X's price and release date until you've revealed its companion console. However, this also means Microsoft will need to wait until August to start taking pre-orders, which seems awfully late for a console releasing this holiday season.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and it's all subject to change as well.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this report, and it's unlikely it will. Typically, Microsoft does not comment on rumors, leaks, reports, or anything pushing unofficial information.

The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the console click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.