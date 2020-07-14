Xbox Velocity Architecture Explained

✖

The next generation of video game hardware will offer gamers significantly superior processing power and graphic output over previous console offerings. The Xbox Series X console will rely on its Velocity architecture to give the console the kind of performance previously unheard of in an Xbox console. In a new blog post, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on the Velocity architecture, revealing each of the components and what they bring to the table. All in all, the Velocity architecture should make for gaming experiences that feel seamless, as loading times become a thing of the past. Each of the components have been listed below with a summary of its abilities:

Custom NVME SSD- The Velocity architecture's custom, 1TB NVME SSD gives the Xbox Series X 40x the throughput of the Xbox One. The NVME SSD is designed to give games a consistent level of I/O performance throughout, rather than having it operate at peak.

Hardware Accelerated Decompression Blocks- This allows the Xbox Series X to decompress a game's assets at 100x the I/O performance of current-gen consoles.

DirectStorage API Layer- This gives developers greater control over I/O performance, allowing them to prioritize operations and minimize latency. This should eliminate load times, or minimize them to a heretofore impossible level.

Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS)- Essentially, SFS allows for textures and details to become clearer as players get closer, rather than having all assets loaded simultaneously. As a result, these assets are only loaded when needed, leaving more memory and throughput available.

At the end of the day, a lot of this will read like technical jargon, and it won't mean a whole lot to anyone that isn't invested in specs. That said, it's clear that Microsoft is working hard to make the Xbox Series X offers more technically impressive than anything else on the market. With the graphic ceiling fast approaching, console manufacturers will have to continue finding new incentives for players to purchase these products. There's still some room for graphics to improve, but it's clear that Microsoft is far more interested in improving the performance of games and making experiences as smooth as possible for gamers and developers alike.

