PlayStation Reveals First Look at PS5 Game Cases

Today, Sony gave PlayStation fans their first look at what PS5 game cases will look like sitting on store shelves this holiday season. The reveal comes way of the official PlayStation Twitter account and courtesy of Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is used as the example, probably due to the fact that it's the PS5's big launch game. And unfortunately, this is the only example provided.

As you can see in the tweet below, the PS5 game box is essentially the PS4 game box, but with a white finish at the top, which is consistent with the console and controller, both of which boast a two-color, black-and-white scheme. Beyond this touch, everything else looks the same. Like PS4 game cases, PS5 games will come packaged in a see-through blue plastic that will line the perimeter.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how big the game cases are, but they will presumably utilize the same dimensions that PS4 game cases use.

A sneak peek at what PS5 games will look like when you see them on store shelves starting this holiday: https://t.co/i2ByEdWYRS pic.twitter.com/TmB4FzFMJZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 9, 2020

Of course, the industry is steadily moving towards an all-digital future, but for now, many PlayStation gamers still buy physical games only. So while getting game cases right isn't as important to marketing teams as it used to be, it's still relevant. And that's probably why the cases are blue rather than white or black. While the latter options would look better, blue is synonymous with the PlayStation branding.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, not only is a precise release date unclear, but a price point is also unknown.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.