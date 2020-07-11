New PS5 and Xbox Series X Game Leaked by ESRB

✖

A new PS5 and Xbox Series X game has been leaked by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), the organization that rates games for release in North America. More specifically, the Entertainment Software Rating Board has rated EA Sports UFC 4 for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Why is this noteworthy? Because the game was announced today, but only for PS4 and Xbox One.

The ESRB warns players of blood, language, mild suggestive themes, and violence. Despite all of these content warnings, the organization has awarded the game a "T" for "Teen" rating. It also warns of in-game purchases and user interaction, plus provides the following "rating summary:"

"This is a simulation fighting game, based on mixed martial arts competitions, in which players fight against real-world opponents in UFC-style matches," reads the rating summary. "Players use martial arts, wrestling, boxing, and grappling moves to fight opponents, causing them to lose consciousness or 'tap out' from various submissions (e.g., chokeholds, arm/leg locks). Repeated strikes can cause opponents to bleed from cuts, resulting in bloodstains on the mat and/or bodies. A handful of tattoo designs depict women with large amounts of cleavage. The word “sh*t” is heard in the dialogue."

At the moment of publishing, EA has not commented on this leak, which means, officially, the game still isn't coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, the only reason the ESRB would rate the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X is if EA submitted it for rating on these platforms, so obviously it's coming to the pair of next-gen platforms.

That said, UFC 4 is set to launch on August 14, so, when it launches, it will only be available on PS4 and Xbox One.

"In EA Sports UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "No matter how or where you play EA Sports UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight."

