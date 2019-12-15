Xbox Series X Is More Powerful Than PS5, Suggests Microsoft

The Xbox Series X may be more powerful than the PS5, or at least that’s what a recent comment from Xbox boss Phil Spencer seemingly suggests. As you may know, when the Xbox One launched, not only was it more expensive than the PS4, but less powerful. Microsoft made up for this with the Xbox One X, which was noticeably more powerful than the PS4 Pro. Since the launch of the Xbox One X, Microsoft has driven home the “most powerful console in the world” marketing tidbit to death. That said, it seems to be a position Spencer and co. like being in, and could replicate with the Xbox Series X.

“Our goal has always been to build the most powerful console we can, and I think we’re there. We like leading in power and performance and I feel like we’re going to be there again,” said Spencer while speaking to our sister site GameSpot.

As you can see, Spencer more than suggests that he believes the Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console in the world come 2020. Of course, without knowing what the PS5 is packing, it’s hard to take this subtle claim with much confidence, especially considering that it goes against scuttlebutt from the developer community.

Whatever console ends up being more powerful, there’s no denying the Xbox Series X is packing some serious heat with an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, a GDDR6 SDRAM, a NVMe SSD, 8K capabilities, a 120HZ refresh rate, and 12 teraflops of graphical processing power. Of course, with such an impressive resume of innards, it begs the question: how much will this all cost? I don’t know, but I’m slowly starting to think it won’t be cheap.

Xbox Series X is currently poised to release sometime holiday 2020. At the moment of publishing, a release date and price point haven’t been divulged. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the console, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.