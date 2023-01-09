Xbox Boss Seemingly Teases Big News for This Week

It looks like a notable Xbox boss has teased that big news associated with the video game brand might be coming about later this week. To close out 2022, Xbox ended on a pretty rough note. While one of the only major Xbox exclusives of the past year, Pentiment, launched in late 2022, Xbox didn't have anything else to say about what could be lying in wait for fans in 2023. Luckily, if a new tease is to be believed, it sounds like this won't be true for much longer.

Posted on Twitter this morning, Xbox VP Aaron Greenberg indicated that Xbox might have some major announcements to share in the coming days. Although Greenberg didn't get into specifics, his tweet suggested that Xbox is going to have a "fun week." Despite giving fans so little to go by, this didn't prevent many from getting quite excited and caused Greenberg's tweet to quickly become highly circulated.

This should be a fun week, excited for the days to progress! 💚 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 9, 2023

So what might Greenberg actually be teasing here? Well, it seems like we already have a good idea. Not like after this teaser from Greenberg went up, a new report from Windows Central came about and stated that Xbox would be hosting a new "Developer Direct" event later in January. This showcase will reportedly feature new looks at games like Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport and will supposedly take place on January 25th. Assuming that this is what Greenberg's tweet was referring to, it seems likely that Microsoft could end up announcing this event at some point before this week has come to a close. And while this showcase's announcement might be one such reveal planned for this week, there's always a chance that Xbox could have more surprises in store as well.

