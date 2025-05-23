Xbox Series X Users Surprised With RPG Freebies

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with new freebies that are perfect for RPG fans. Long gone are the days where RPGs are smaller, more niche releases. In fact, some of the biggest releases every year are RPGs. In 2025, RPG fans have been treated to the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Avowed, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and we aren’t even at the halfway point of the year yet. Meanwhile, some of the very best games of last year were RPGs: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor ReFantazio, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Dragon’s Dogma 2. Suffice to say, RPG fans have been feasting in recent years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X that enjoy RPGs will be happy to know there are now two freebies for two all-time great RPGs: the aforementioned Metaphor ReFantazio and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It is unclear why the former has been released, but the latter is to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the game.

More specifically, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can now download dynamic backgrounds featuring art from both of these games and make said backgrounds their dashboard screen. Both backgrounds are classified as dynamic because they are not static, but the dynamism is minimal. This is always the case with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dynamic backgrounds though. There is clearly a rule or guideline that dictates the dynamism be subtle and minimal because it has been the one consistent with every free dynamic background released for the Xbox consoles.

Play video

It is unclear if there is a limited window to grab these dynamic backgrounds, but so far every dynamic background that has been released on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has remained available, suggesting each is a perpetual offer.

For more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox Series X rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X deals — click here.