Pikmin Creator Says Film/TV Adaptation “Would Be Really Fun”

With the advent of video game adaptations, we could see Pikmin hitting the big (or small) screen soon, if the creator of the series’ wishes come true. The series, which started in 2001, has been going strong since, with four mainline games and a handful of spinoffs and re-releases. While its cute and cuddly Pikmin characters and realistic aesthetic are massive draw-ins, its strategic gameplay stands out against Nintendo’s other franchises like Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Now, as Nintendo broadens its horizons with entertainment, as well as with the Nintendo Switch 2, it seems that Pikmin’s likability could lead to an adaptation in the future.

Adapting properties, especially from Nintendo, was, at one point, an impossible task. The Japanese-based company stood their ground on adaptations with the commercial failure of Super Mario Bros. in 1993. However, Illumination changed that with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was worked hand-in-hand with many series icons like Shigeru Miyamoto, and the film skyrocketed with fans and critics. The box-office success led Nintendo to greenlight not only a sequel, but a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda, directed by Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), set to release in 2027. It’s clear that the company is more willing than ever to put their franchises on the big screen, which makes Miyamoto’s comments on Pikmin much more enticing.

Shigeru Miyamoto Says Pikmin Has “A Lot of Potential” for an Adaptation

Recently, at the grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida where Super Nintendo World, a massive Nintendo-filled theme park, is, IGN talked with creator Shigeru Miyamoto. In the interview, the question was asked if Pikmin could see any expansion into theme parks or even films and shows given its appeal.

In response, Miyamoto stated,”Obviously, I can’t say yes or no here.” He replied, “But I really see Nintendo as sort of like a talent agency and we have, within our roster, a lot of talented characters. So we create a game with a certain gameplay concept, gameplay experience, and then we look at the roster and see who would best fit this gameplay concept or experience. So, looking at things from that perspective, I think Pikmin has a lot of potential to be used in many different occasions. When you’re looking at small kids, they have a certain appeal for things that are cute, and when they grow older, maybe in their twenties, they start to lose appeal for that. But I think Pikmin has this unique ability to have appeal across a broad range in that it’s still appealing for both younger audiences and older audiences and in Japan. And so I’m hoping that we can expand that globally. So, whether it’s some kind of a movie or show, things like that would be really fun.”

While it isn’t any indication that a Pikmin film or show is in the works, it does at least show that the company, or at least Shigeru Miyamoto, is open to it being done. Given the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there is definitely an audience for Pikmin and the colorful and vibrant world it has created. Animated shorts surrounding the series, called Pikmin Short Movies, were released prior to Pikmin 3 and were produced by Miyamoto himself. It does seem like it can be done, as many fans still enjoy watching the films, but it’s up to Hollywood to give those little plants a chance to grow on the big screen.

