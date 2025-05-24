2025 Xbox Series X Game Now Free for One Week Only

A new, 2025 Xbox Series X game — which is also available on Xbox One — is now free for one week only on the Microsoft Store. In other words, it is free through May 31, but once June 1 arrives the Xbox game will revert back to its normal price. Until then, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can claim the game for free, no Xbox Game Pass needed. And once claimed it is free to keep forever.

The Xbox game in question is called was just released back on April 8, 2025, so it being made free just a month later comes as a surprise. That said, those after the latest and greatest Xbox games are going to find this new free game download — which is for Epic Landscapes Jigsaw — lacking. It is very rare for an Xbox game to be made free on the Microsoft Store, whether an Xbox One game or an Xbox Series X game. The same even applies to Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games. And when it does happen, it is never the latest and greatest game. It is typically a smaller, more random game. And this new free game is no exception to this rule.

Developed and published by Nova Softwares, Epic Landscapes Jigsaw is — as the name suggests — a literal puzzle game. To this end, if you don’t like digital jigsaw puzzles, this new free Xbox game is not going to be for you.

“Are you passionate about nature and love solving puzzles,” reads the game’s official description on the Microsoft Store for those interested in knowing more. “Epic Landscapes Jigsaw is the perfect game for PC & Xbox, offering a serene and visually stunning puzzle experience inspired by the Earth’s most breathtaking locations. Explore majestic mountains, tranquil lakes, enchanted forests, golden deserts, and more — all brought to life in vibrant, high-resolution jigsaw puzzles.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this offer should note that the game requires 766.35 MB of space to download. Meanwhile, those unimpressed with this free Xbox game download will be happy to know there are other freebies on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this week that may be of interest, especially for RPG fans.

