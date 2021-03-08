Xbox Has Unannounced Games Planned to Release in 2021

✖

Xbox may already have some heavy-hitters planned to release later on in 2021, but it doesn't sound like the publisher has revealed everything that it has up its sleeve just yet. Based on a new conversation with one of the key members on the team at Xbox, more unannounced games that are going to arrive this year are set to be unveiled in the future.

In a new interview with the Iron Lords Podcast, Xbox's director of program management, Jason Ronald, said that there are still multiple games releasing in 2021 on Xbox that haven't been shown off whatsoever. "Not all games that are releasing this year have been announced," Ronald said plainly when asked about what he was excited about in 2021.

The biggest issue with this statement from Ronald, however, comes in regards to the titles he is talking about. Specifically, Ronald didn't say whether the games in question here are ones coming from Xbox Game Studios, or if he is instead referring to third-party projects. While there are surely many third-party games that we don't currently know about, if Xbox has any other first-party titles slated to drop this year, it would surely excite many fans.

Even without any new unannounced first-party games coming this year, Xbox's trajectory continues to look bright. Xbox Game Studios in 2021 alone is already planning to release Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 from its own publishing label. And looking further down the line, projects like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, State of Decay 3, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and many others have already generated quite a bit of buzz. Not to mention, Bethesda is also slated to be folded into Xbox Game Studios in the near future as well.

No matter what Ronald may have been referring to in this given instance, the coming months and years continue to look quite bright already for the team at Xbox. And if some new unannounced titles end up getting added to that slate, it will only improve things that much more.

So what do you make of this new comment? Do you think Xbox Game Studios will publish any more games this year that it hasn't already revealed? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

