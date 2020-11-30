Xbox Reveals November 2020 Console Update Details

✖

Microsoft has started to roll out a new update for the Xbox family of devices, and it brings with it a number of new options for the Xbox Series X/S as well as Xbox One. The adjustments are fairly minor, but they should make the overall experience more enjoyable for Xbox fans, and make a handful of things clearer for players as they engage with the next-gen hardware. From new background options, to a change to the way pre-downloads work for Game Pass, there are plenty of quality of life improvements that should make Xbox console owners quite happy!

While the Xbox Series X/S already offered a number of different background options for the Home screen, players will now be able to choose from six different Dynamic Backgrounds. Some of the designs are meant to evoke previous Xbox consoles, while others are simply designs that should give fans something nice to look at while selecting something to play. According to Microsoft, more Dynamic Backgrounds will be added over the coming months.

The Xbox Series X hardware's Auto HDR feature improves the visuals for existing games without requiring any kind of update from the developers. However, it might be difficult for some players to tell whether or not it has been enabled. Fortunately, that's no longer the case, as opening the guide while playing a game now brings up an Auto HDR icon to let players know whether or not it's being used. Similarly, a change has been made to the Library. There are 30 games that have been specifically optimized for the Xbox Series X/S hardware by developers, and players will now find an "X|S" badge on the tile for each of those games. Players can even filter their library to only see the games that take advantage.

Xbox has made a number of attempts to make the console friendlier for families, and this update will also do just that. Earlier this year, Microsoft released the Xbox Family Settings app, which allows parents to control settings for additional family accounts. Previously, adding family accounts took an extra step, but now users will be able to add family accounts right from setup.

Last but not least, Game Pass users on all Xbox hardware will be able to take advantage of pre-installation for upcoming games. The option will not be available for all "Coming Soon" titles, but for those that don't offer the option, players will be able to queue those games so that they download as soon as they're ready. Players will be able to do this from their console, or on the Game Pass mobile app.

All in all, it's a number of small changes, but also ones that should make things smoother and more enjoyable for players! As the new console generation continues, it will be interesting to see how Microsoft continues to improve on the ways that people play Xbox.

Are you happy with these changes? Will any of them make your gaming experience more enjoyable? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!