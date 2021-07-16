Xbox Reveals Space Jam: A New Legacy Controllers

✖

Xbox today officially revealed a trio of new Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. The three new controllers feature designs and color schemes that are essentially lifted right out of the film to represent the Tune Squad, the Goon Squad, and the "Server-verse" or Warner 3000 that seemingly makes the movie's plot function. Each controller will be available at Microsoft Store and Amazon in the United States, while supplies last, starting July 8th for $69.99.

The reveal of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers is only one part of the collaboration with Warner Bros., however, as the two also revealed Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game, a new beat-'em-up video game from Digital Eclipse featuring LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny. You can learn more about the video game right here.

It is worth noting that, barring the colors and branding, these are essentially Xbox Wireless Controllers like all others and should work just fine for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and many mobile devices. You can check out photos of the special Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers as well as descriptions of them from Xbox below!

Tune Squad: "Become a member of the Squad and channel your inner Tune with this awesome controller, featuring one of Bugs Bunny's favorite colors - Carrot Orange."

(Photo: Xbox)

Goon Squad: "If you're feeling like a super cyber-baller, pick up the Good Squad controller, but prepare to face the Tunes on the court."

(Photo: Xbox)

Server-verse: "Step into the Warner 3000 entertainment 'Server-verse' with this new out-of-this-world controller."

(Photo: Xbox)

As noted above, all three new Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers -- Tune Squad, Goon Squad, and Server-verse -- are set to become available for purchase starting July 8th via the Microsoft Store and also Amazon in the United States for $69.99 while supplies last. Space Jam: A New Legacy itself is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here, and all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Space Jam sequel right here.

What do you think of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy? Are you interested in picking any of them up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!