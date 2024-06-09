Xbox Reveals New Look at State of Decay 3

Xbox unveiled a new look at State of Decay 3 during its Xbox Showcase, a game that continues Undead Labs' long-running zombie franchise on the Xbox and PC platforms. This preview of State of Decay 3 wasn't necessarily a gameplay reveal, but it did showcase a visually impressive take on the series even if the trailer was more cinematic in nature. State of Decay 3 doesn't yet have a release date, but Undead Labs and Xbox said they'll have more to share about the game later in the year.

The existence of the State of Decay 3 trailer was spoiled prematurely after a press release went live early on Undead Labs' site which said that a new look at the game was coming, but the trailer itself didn't leak, so State of Decay fans still had plenty to look forward to. That new trailer can be seen below with Undead Labs and Xbox providing a more detailed breakdown of what players saw in a larger post shared afterwards on the Xbox Wire.

"The first thing that I hope people pick up [from the trailer] is that there's four player characters we're highlighting – three of them start in different places in the world – so we're implying this idea of a shared world experience, not just a ride-along, and that the boundaries in which you can go off independently are going to be much, much greater than they were in State of Decay 2," said Undead Labs studio head and head of product Philip Holt.

And while this trailer again wasn't gameplay, it's still supposed to be representative of what players will see in State of Decay 3. It's running on Unreal Engine 5, the Xbox Wire post confirmed, with Xbox saying that Undead Labs "tapped into expertise from Gears of War developer The Coalition to help harness the power of Unreal Engine 5."

"It's all in-game assets, all rendered from the game, and it's a depiction of a typical scene that you would encounter in a four-player co-op session," Holt said. "We wanted to give you a representative feel of what the game would be like, but also tell a story."

More details on State of Decay 3's co-op, customization, and hopefully a release date will be shared at a later time.