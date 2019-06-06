Xbox Teases “Something New” For E3 2019

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo is set to kick things off in just a couple of days, and while fans are preparing to take in a host of information, studios and companies are gearing up to deliver said information. With Sony taking this year off from gaming’s biggest stage, a lot of attention will be on Microsoft and the Xbox brand. We already know that they will have a ton of first-party titles to show off during their press conference, but when it comes to hardware, it’s anyone’s guess at this point. Seeing as Sony has already revealed some details about the PlayStation 5, many are expecting Microsoft to do the same about the next Xbox.

According to a recent tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account, “something new” is definitely going to be present. Their tweet, unfortunately, is incredibly vague, leaving it up to the imagination of fans to guess what could be on the horizon. “We invited something new to #XboxE3 this year” is all the tweet said, which sent fans into a frenzy.

We invited something new to #XboxE3 this year. — Xbox (@Xbox) June 5, 2019

We already know there is going to be a plethora of games at the Xbox press conference during E3 2019, but what about the hardware side of things? Are we finally going to get a look at what they have in mind for the next generation of hardware? Are they jumping aboard the VR hype train? Is it going to be more customizable controllers? We’ll just have to wait until 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 9th to figure out what exactly they have in store for fans.

In other Xbox news, it was recently confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is officially coming to PC at some point in the future. “We believe the player should be at the center of their gaming experience and be able to harness the unique benefits of the devices they choose to play on,” said Phil Spencer. “Nowhere is that belief more important than on the PC. As the creators of Windows, we have a unique responsibility to ensure we’re investing in experiences that benefit players everywhere, while respecting the PC community’s preference for an open, highly customizable platform.”

